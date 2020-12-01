A 29-Week Premature Born Baby Defies all Odds to Emerge Victorious

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): The rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic has caused particular concern for pregnant women and newborns. The phase is challenging, but for parents there might be a small positive ray of hope. There are many factors, which influence premature births, and getting a new life by fighting against all odds is a miracle. Baby Aadhya was born on 12 August 2020 at Manipal Hospitals Whitefield. Delivered by caesarian section in view of preterm labor, she was as a 29-week-old infant at birth. Owing due to a low heart rate and her inability to breathe properly, Baby Aadhya was intubated in the operating theatre itself. Dr. Gururaj Biradar, Consultant - Pediatrics, PICU, And Neonatology, Manipal Hospitals Whitefield, recalls the fight baby Aadhya had put up against all odds.

The Fight against All Odds Most preterm infants have a very low weight at birth. Similarly, Aadhya weighed only about 1.3 Kg when she was born. Coupled with low immunity, Aadhya suffered from numerous preterm respiratory complications like respiratory distress syndrome, hyperbilirubinemia, necrotizing enterocolitis, sepsis, feed intolerance and prolonged oxygen requirement.

Baby Aadhya was further put-on respiratory support and transported to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, NICU in a transport incubator. Once she was stabilized, she was given surfactant (medicines to open up the lungs) and ventilated for 2 days, during which time; the doctors noticed improvement in her condition. Talking about Baby Aadhya's recovery, Dr. Gururaj Biradar remarks, "The infant put up quite a fight against all her conditions. Aadhya was transferred to the ward after 7 weeks of new stay. After a total of 50 days of hospital stay, including a stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Aadhya was able to go back home."

Home-bound and stronger Aadhya could return home to her parents COVID-free, even though her parents visited her daily at the NICU. Despite their initial apprehensions about admitting Baby Aadhya owing to her low immunity in a high-risk situation such as the ongoing pandemic, the team of doctors at Manipal Hospitals Whitefield was determined to ensure that she does not contract the virus.

It is important to note that Manipal Hospitals traditionally takes great precautions to ensure that the hospital is safe and sanitized for its patients. Keeping in view the present pandemic concerns, the hospital has taken steps towards maximum care and safety of the patients. For instance, the hospital ensures hand sanitizers are available at multiple points. Additionally, staff, doctors and parents entering the NICU use separate lifts, which do not permit common patients to enter. The hospital staff and doctors heartily celebrate Baby Aadhya's recovery. Additionally, they commend her parents for having embraced their faith in the hospital and the hospital's safety protocols despite the numerous myths surrounding hospital admissions amidst a pandemic.

