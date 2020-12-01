Amazon says sellers racked up $4.8 bln in global sales over holiday weekend

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday independent businesses selling on its platform crossed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an increase of more than 60% from a year earlier.

More than 71,000 small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide have surpassed $100,000 in sales this holiday season to date, Amazon said.

