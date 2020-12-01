Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon says sellers racked up $4.8 bln in global sales over holiday weekend

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:23 IST
Amazon says sellers racked up $4.8 bln in global sales over holiday weekend
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday independent businesses selling on its platform crossed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an increase of more than 60% from a year earlier.

More than 71,000 small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide have surpassed $100,000 in sales this holiday season to date, Amazon said.

Also Read: ResellerClub offers Black Friday Deals of up to 60% off on Web Hosting & Domains

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stay at home, Hong Kong leader urges as COVID-19 surges anew

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday urged residents of the densely populated city to stay at home and avoid unnecessary family gatherings as the global financial hub scrambles to contain a new rise in COVID-19 cases.Lam was speaking at h...

Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders invests in USA's Major League Cricket

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans Knight Riders Group, on Tuesday, announced their foray into the untapped US cricket market investing in development of Major League Cricket with a multi-million dollar T20 tournament. As per the deal, Kni...

Debenhams' future in doubt as JD Sports ends takeover talks

The future of struggling British department store chain Debenhams is in doubt after JD Sports Fashion said on Tuesday it would not pursue a rescue takeover.JD Sports Fashion...confirms that discussions with the administrators of Debenhams r...

Also best that diplomatic conversations not misrepresented for political purposes: MEA on comments by Canadian leaders on farmers in India.

Also best that diplomatic conversations not misrepresented for political purposes MEA on comments by Canadian leaders on farmers in India....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020