Kia Motors reports 50 pc rise in Nov sales

The company had sold 14,005 units of Seltos in November 2019. The automaker dominated the compact SUV market in the country with sales of 11,417 units of Sonet last month, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 14:52 IST
Kia Motors India on Tuesday reported a 50.1 per cent increase in wholesales to 21,022 units in November. The company had sold 14,005 units of Seltos in November 2019.

The automaker dominated the compact SUV market in the country with sales of 11,417 units of Sonet last month, Kia Motors India said in a statement. Seltos too maintained its positive run in the market with 9,205 units last month, it added.

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, we were quite hopeful about the festive month and the results are overwhelming. Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety," Kia Motors India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kookhyun Shim said. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the market due to the pandemic, the overall consumer sentiment has significantly improved and the company is all prepared to offer a safe and hassle-free ownership experience to customers, he added.

"We are expecting the market sentiment to improve more in coming months and we are confident that we will be able to continue this positive momentum in future as well," Shim said. With the improved sentiment and encouraging sales, Kia is looking to increase its growth trajectory and cement its position as one of the top car manufacturers in the country, the automaker said.

With two of the best-performing SUVs in the Indian market and witnessing constant growth post opening up of the economy in May, Kia Motors India is well equipped to lure more customers to the Kia family, it added. With its offerings in India, the company has been able to break the clutter and offer Indian consumers what has been missing in the current landscape, it noted.

Despite challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 disruptions, the automaker has not only delivered the vehicles as per promised timelines, but has also ensured uninterrupted production at its Anantapur plant to meet the market demand, it added..

