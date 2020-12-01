ITILITE Technologies takes on lease over 400 seats in 91springboard coworking centre in Bengaluru

Coworking firm 91springboard has provided on lease more than 400 desks to ITILITE Technologies at its coworking facility in Bengaluru, one of the largest flexible office space deals this year. 91springboard, which has over 25 Flexi-office locations across the country, will provide office space at one of its Bengaluru hubs to ITILITE, a digital travel & expense SaaS company. It on-boards ITILITE Technologies for 400+ seats.

The deal was facilitated by property consultant JLL India. ITILITE Technologies will be setting up operations at 91springboard's flexible office space in Indiranagar which has a total seating capacity of around 800. The tech firm will use this space as its headquarters with more than 300 employees joining in a phased manner until April 2021.

“We are extremely elated to on-board ITILITE as one of our members in Bengaluru. It is one of the biggest flexi-office deals in Bengaluru this year and has been made possible by JLL India," Anand Vemuri, CEO, 91springboard said. He said the company has witnessed a significant increase in enquiries since June 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak.

"Many companies, be it large or small, are exploring flexible office spaces options owing to the volatile environment across the globe. Companies want to remain agile and quickly adapt to market conditions and our plans offer them the opportunity to do so with ease," Vemuri said. Anish Khadiya, Chief Business Officer of ITILITE, said: “We have continued to grow at an exponential rate despite market conditions and need partners like 91springboard who can keep up with our speed and deliver on our ever-evolving needs." Rahul Arora, Managing Director (Bengaluru), JLL India, said, Bengaluru and NCR together account for more than 50 per cent of India's flexible space stock.

The current market penetration of flexible workspaces in total office space stands at 3.0 per cent; expected to move to 4.2 per cent by 2023, he added. Having established its first co-working space in Delhi in 2012, 91springboard currently has 27 hubs spread across India's premier cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune and Goa.