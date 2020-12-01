Milk prices reduced by Rs 1 per litre in MP's Indore district

With a drop in the consumption of milk during the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of the commodity has been reduced to Rs 1 per litre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Tuesday. Consumers in the district will get milk for Rs 46 per litre as opposed to the earlier price of Rs 47, said Bharat Mathurawala, president of Indore Milk Vendors Association.

At least 13 lakh litres of milk is being produced in the district every day, but the region's daily consumption has come down to around 10 lakh litres, he said. Milk consumption in the district has seen a steady decline in the last eight months after the viral outbreak, Mathurawala said.

"Due to a fresh wave of the pandemic, the district administration has now ordered closure of all shops and restaurants by 8 pm. This has further hit the dairy business," he said. Apart from this, prices of cattle feed had also come down, leading to a reduction in milk prices.

The worst-hit district in the state, Indore has recorded 42,691 COVID-19 cases and 763 casualties so far.