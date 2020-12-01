Hyundai reports 2 pc decline in total sales in November at 59,200 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported a 2.1 per cent decline in total sales at 59,200 units for November. The company had sold 60,500 units in November last year.

Domestic sales were up 9.4 per cent to 48,800 units as against 44,600 units in November 2019, the company said in a statement. Exports, however, declined by 34.6 per cent to 10,400 units as compared with 15,900 units in November last year, it added.

“The recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post Diwali period for the company and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 per cent in November over the same period last year," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said. The automaker would continue its efforts towards driving customer delight through innovative solutions thereby positively contributing towards the sustained growth of the domestic industry and economy, he added.