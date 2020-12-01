Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai reports 2 pc decline in total sales in November at 59,200 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported a 2.1 per cent decline in total sales at 59,200 units for November. The automaker would continue its efforts towards driving customer delight through innovative solutions thereby positively contributing towards the sustained growth of the domestic industry and economy, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:35 IST
Hyundai reports 2 pc decline in total sales in November at 59,200 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported a 2.1 per cent decline in total sales at 59,200 units for November. The company had sold 60,500 units in November last year.

Domestic sales were up 9.4 per cent to 48,800 units as against 44,600 units in November 2019, the company said in a statement. Exports, however, declined by 34.6 per cent to 10,400 units as compared with 15,900 units in November last year, it added.

“The recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post Diwali period for the company and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 per cent in November over the same period last year," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said. The automaker would continue its efforts towards driving customer delight through innovative solutions thereby positively contributing towards the sustained growth of the domestic industry and economy, he added.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt offers to set up committee to look into farmers' issues; Union reps seek repeal of farm laws

The government on Tuesday offered to set up a committee to look into the issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, as three union ministers and senior officials met representatives of 35 agitating organisations. Sources sai...

Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

The CBI Tuesday interrogated former Trinamool Congress leader Asif Khan in connection with an audio clip in connection with the multicrore rupees Saradha scam. Khan said that the investigation agency had summoned him for testing his voice s...

EU Commission to authorise COVID-19 vaccines days after regulatory approval

The European Commission is likely to give the final authorisation for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines days after the EU drug regulator approves them, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Monday.The European Medicines Agency EMA said e...

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccinations before Christmas; trials to transport vaccine and more

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.Americans to begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas OfficialAfter a Thanksgiving weekend when the number of people traveling through...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020