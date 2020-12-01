Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Lombard General Insurance shares hit 52-week high on bourses, close with over 1 pc gain

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Tuesday closed with over 1 per cent gain after hitting its 52-week high levels on the bourses after the insurance sector watchdog Irdai cleared the company's merger deal with Bharti AXA General.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:50 IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance shares hit 52-week high on bourses, close with over 1 pc gain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Tuesday closed with over 1 per cent gain after hitting its 52-week high levels on the bourses after the insurance sector watchdog Irdai cleared the company's merger deal with Bharti AXA General. Shares of ICICI Lombard touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,500 on BSE during the day. It, however, pared some of its gains to close 1.06 per cent higher at Rs 1,471.20.

Similarly, on the NSE, the scrip touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,499.90. It settled with a gain of 1.63 per cent at Rs 1,475. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday gave in-principle approval for merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard.

ICICI Lombard is progressing applications for receipt of requisite approvals from other concerned regulators for the transaction, the insurance company said in a regulatory filing. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the consolidated entity will have a market share of about 8.7 per cent on a pro forma basis in the non-life business, it added.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt offers to set up committee to look into farmers' issues; Union reps seek repeal of farm laws

The government on Tuesday offered to set up a committee to look into the issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, as three union ministers and senior officials met representatives of 35 agitating organisations. Sources sai...

Former TMC leader Asif Khan questioned by CBI in Saradha scam

The CBI Tuesday interrogated former Trinamool Congress leader Asif Khan in connection with an audio clip in connection with the multicrore rupees Saradha scam. Khan said that the investigation agency had summoned him for testing his voice s...

EU Commission to authorise COVID-19 vaccines days after regulatory approval

The European Commission is likely to give the final authorisation for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines days after the EU drug regulator approves them, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Monday.The European Medicines Agency EMA said e...

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccinations before Christmas; trials to transport vaccine and more

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.Americans to begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations before Christmas OfficialAfter a Thanksgiving weekend when the number of people traveling through...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020