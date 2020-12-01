Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT extends support to 'MakeAmazonPay' global campaign

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:03 IST
CAIT extends support to 'MakeAmazonPay' global campaign

Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday extended support to the global campaign #MakeAmazonPay, which alleges that the e-commerce giant made big profits but at a huge cost to workers and the planet. However, the company has denied the allegations and termed the charges "misleading assertions by misinformed or self-interested groups".  CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "We express our support and solidarity with the just cause of the global movement 'MakeAmazonPay'. Indian traders led by CAIT are ready to join the campaign, which is supported by warehouse workers, environmental activists and advocates for racial, tax and data justice around the world." He said the body will observe December 1-7 as "#exposeoffenders week" in which the trade associations will launch an aggressive campaign "against e-commerce companies who are habitual law offenders and will impress upon the government to bring e-commerce policy with an empowered regulatory authority".

Khandelwal said CAIT will also urge the Centre to issue a fresh press note in lieu of press note No. 2 of FDI policy "removing disparities and anomalies of press note No 2".  During the week, trade associations will also take out a march in their respective districts and hand over an exhaustive memorandum to district collectors asking the government to streamline e-commerce business in India. "It is not just in India that Amazon is facing criticism for its unfair and potentially exploitative practices. Wherever Amazon operates in the world, it is being criticised for anti-competitive business practices, exploiting its workers, and damaging the climate," CAIT said in a statement.  Khandelwal also referred to a news story published in The Guardian.  "With such exploitative practices, companies like Amazon will destroy India's local business culture and will destabilise the foundation of India's MSME sector, which is the lifeline of Indian economy. Therefore, we are opposing the business model of Amazon," he added.  CAIT has appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to take note of the article in The Guardian's and initiate all necessary action.

In the article, Casper Gelderblom, a coordinator at the Progressive International, said the campaign, using the hashtag #MakeAmazonPay, brings together warehouse workers, environmental activists and advocates for racial, tax, and data justice around the world.  The article mentioned that organisations and groups including UNI Global Union, Amazon Workers International, PSI, IndustriALL, Athena coalition, International Trade Union Confederation, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, Greenpeace, etc, are supporting the campaign.  "Through strikes, boycotts and solidarity actions, people are ready to fight Amazon's malpractice and defend the rights of workers, citizens and frontline communities bearing the burden of environmental breakdown", Gelderblom said, adding that the global movement is to ensure Amazon pays its workers properly, respects their right to organise, and builds worker power.  The article points out that Amazon made USD 960 billion in the past decade, but paid just USD 3.4 billion in taxes.  It points out that the workers in Amazon's warehouses are unhappy, alleging exploitative HR practices particularly when Amazon's valuation and Jeff Bezos' personal wealth has skyrocketed in the pandemic.  There are allegations that the e-commerce giant monitors its warehouse workers, and has spied on their efforts to organise.  In response, an Amazon spokesperson said, "This is a series of misleading assertions by misinformed or self-interested groups who are using Amazon's profile to further their individual causes".  Amazon has a strong track record of supporting its employees, customers and communities, the spokesperson said in a statement.  These include providing safe working conditions, competitive wages and great benefits, leading on climate change with the 'Climate Pledge' commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, and paying billions of dollars in taxes globally, the spokesperson added..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face his former club Paris St Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday despite the furore over his social media post.Cavani is the subject of...

U.S. accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctions

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday accused China of flagrant violation of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and said Washington would offer rewards of up to 5 million for information about sanctions evasions...

OPEC talks on production hit snag as pandemic clouds outlook

The OPEC oil producers cartel was to push ahead with a new round of discussions on Tuesday about how much oil to pump next year as countries wrestled over whether to extend production cuts to support prices depressed by the pandemic. Member...

Talks with farmers good, fourth round of talks on Dec 3, says Union Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that meeting with representatives of protesting farmers was good and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3. The minister told the media after Tuesdays talks that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020