Courts in Mathura go on one-day strike against shifting of tribunal

As a follow-up, it has been decided that a demonstration will take place in the collectorate compound on December 3 against the move, said Sushil Kumar Sharma, President, Mathura Bar Association. Meanwhile, District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur said she will not be able to rescind the decision to shift the court to a private building.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Legal work in all the courts of Mathura remained paralysed on Tuesday, owing to a one-day strike call given by the Mathura Bar Association in protest against the shifting of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal court to a private building at a far-off place. As a follow-up, it has been decided that a demonstration will take place in the collectorate compound on December 3 against the move, said Sushil Kumar Sharma, President, Mathura Bar Association.

Meanwhile, District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur said she will not be able to rescind the decision to shift the court to a private building. "It is the prerogative of the high court," she said adding that she had apprised the delegation comprising the association president.

Omveer Singh Saraswat, the secretary of the claims forum, said it would cause inconvenience to both advocates and the litigants..

