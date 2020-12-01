Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. stimulus headlines give euro govt bonds worst day in 3 weeks

This in turn encouraged a sell-off of euro zone government bonds, European analysts said. Germany's 10-year yield rose some 5 basis points to as high as -0.519%, its highest in over two weeks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:22 IST
U.S. stimulus headlines give euro govt bonds worst day in 3 weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German and Italian government bonds were set for their worst session in three weeks on Tuesday as brighter sentiment in world markets dented demand for fixed income. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31.

The news, seen as boosting prospects for economic recovery, increased demand for riskier assets such as stocks and hurt safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. This in turn encouraged a sell-off of euro zone government bonds, European analysts said.

Germany's 10-year yield rose some 5 basis points to as high as -0.519%, its highest in over two weeks. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were up 8 bps. Italy's 10-year bond yield rose around 6 basis points to 0.64%, the highest in over two weeks..

Both German and Italian 10-year bonds were set for their biggest daily jump since Nov. 9, when news that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is highly triggered the biggest sell-off in German bonds since March. "Euro rates have no business rising. Clearly they can't be completely decorrelated with dollar (rates)... but honestly I don't think they are going anywhere," said Antoine Bouvet, a senior rates strategist at ING in London, citing expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central Bank next week.

In addition to broad pressure on bonds from the stimulus news, analysts said some unease about whether a pandemic recovery fund will be passed by an EU summit next week could be weighing on peripheral debt. Portuguese and Spanish 10-year bond yields were up 2 bps each, pulling away from recent lows. .

Poland and Hungary are currently blocking about 1.8 trillion euros' worth of EU funds, including the recovery fund. "What's continuing to weigh on the periphery a little is that there is no progress on the Next Generation EU fund," said Christian Lenk, a rates strategist at DZ Bank.

"As time ticks on, this becomes more of a concern." Early in the day, a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer prices fell by more than expected in the fourth consecutive month of negative annual inflation.

But that did not stop a long-term gauge of euro zone inflation expectations from rising to its highest since August at over 1.24%. Bert Colijn, senior economist for the euro zone at ING, said ECB macroeconomic projections due next week will push back forecasts for an already painfully slow recovery in inflation.

"As this has been the base case for some time now, it will without a doubt make the ECB loosen policy once again," he told clients.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5G redefining premium smartphone experiences: Qualcomm

Mobile chipset company Qualcomm on Tuesday said 5G is redefining premium experiences as it provides virtually unlimited storage and cloud processing, and is fuelling the rise of more powerful services. Speaking at Snapdragon Tech Summit Dig...

Biden to present top economy advisers as pandemic threat worsens

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce his top economic policy advisers on Tuesday as his administration prepares to take power amid a slowing economic recovery hampered by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.Biden will appea...

Government, farmer unions to discuss specific issues related to farm laws on Dec 3

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was good and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed duri...

Australian study suggests some primary school-aged children self-harm; experts call for earlier intervention

New research reveals that some primary school-aged children have self-harmed, prompting calls for intervention efforts to start earlier. Led by researchers at the University of Melbourne and the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute MCRI, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020