Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro says COVID-19 emergency income aid cannot go on forever

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that his government will not be able to "perpetuate" the emergency benefits granted to low-paid and informal workers during the coronavirus pandemic. A week ago, speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro did not rule out a new extension to the emergency aid. ($1 = 5.2586 reais)

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 02-12-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 00:31 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro says COVID-19 emergency income aid cannot go on forever
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that his government will not be able to "perpetuate" the emergency benefits granted to low-paid and informal workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The payments began in April at 600 reais a month and were reduced in September by half. The program will end in December.

The total cost of the aid to the Treasury will be more than 322 billion reais ($61.2 billion), a heavy burden that has pushed government finances farther into the red. The handouts helped raise the far-right president's popularity to its highest level since taking office last year, as he eyes re-election in 2022. But his economic team has warned they will deepen Brazil's fiscal crisis.

"We have our problems internally. We helped the people during the pandemic. Some want to perpetuate these benefits. Nobody lives that way," Bolsonaro said in a speech during a visit to the Foz do Iguaçu bridge joining Brazil and Paraguay. A week ago, speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro did not rule out a new extension to the emergency aid.

($1 = 5.2586 reais)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Hungarian politician says he was present at busted Brussels lockdown party

A senior politician from Hungarys ruling party said he had been present at a house party in Belgium that was broken up by Brussels police last Friday for breaching lockdown rules but denied taking drugs.Jozsef Szajer, a leading light in Pri...

Cricket-Malan one short of ton as England secure series whitewash

Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 99 as England impressively chased down an imposing target to beat South Africa by nine wickets at Newlands on Tuesday and complete a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 series.South Africa elected to bat...

Senate Republicans vetting COVID-19 relief that Trump would sign

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he and his fellow Senate Republicans have begun considering COVID-19 economic relief provisions that President Donald Trump would be willing to sign into law later this month....

England faces regional COVID-19 restrictions despite lawmaker rebellion

Parliament approved a system of regional COVID-19 restrictions for England on Tuesday despite a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnsons own party which underlined growing unhappiness at his handling of the pandemic. More than 40 of p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020