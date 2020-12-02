Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower but stimulus, vaccine hopes provide support

Asian shares shed early gains from a strong Wall Street lead on Wednesday, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs, but hope for additional U.S. economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment well supported. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.06%, pulling back from last week's all-time high.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 07:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower but stimulus, vaccine hopes provide support

Asian shares shed early gains from a strong Wall Street lead on Wednesday, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs, but hope for additional U.S. economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment well supported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.06%, pulling back from last week's all-time high. Australian stocks erased early gains and fell 0.38%. Shares in China fell 0.22%. Tokyo stocks fell 0.17% after setting a new 29-year high. South Korean shares bucked the trend and rose 1.11% due to signs of an increase in semiconductor demand.

U.S. stock futures declined 0.4% following a record closing high for Wall Street shares. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased slightly but remained near a three-week high as Republicans and Democrats submitted proposals for economic stimulus in a bid to pass a bill some time this month.

Analysts say further downside for global equities is likely limited, with major uncertainties surrounding the outlook now fading. "We've had some positive leads, and a combination of optimism around the vaccine, and government and central bank stimulus remains in place," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets. "It's a sweet spot for markets."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.07% in Asia on Wednesday, edging toward an all-time high. Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE sought emergency approval of their vaccine candidate from the European regulator on Tuesday. Competitor Moderna Inc also applied for emergency approval from the European regulator on Tuesday.

Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine could be launched in the European Union as early as this month, though a European regulator clouded the schedule when it said it would complete its review of their vaccine by Dec. 29. U.S. legislators also indicated progress on economic stimulus. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Congress should include a new coronavirus stimulus in a $1.4 trillion spending bill aimed at heading off a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield stood at 0.91% in Asia, not far from a three-week high of 0.9380% hit in the previous session as investors priced in the likelihood of more fiscal spending. The spread between two-year and 10-year yields was also near its steepest in three weeks.

Higher yields did not support the dollar, which was mired near its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years as investor appetite for risk increased. Oil prices extended losses in Asian trading after OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by postponing a formal meeting to decide whether to lift output in January.

Brent crude futures fell 0.53% to $47.16 per barrel, while U.S. crude fell 0.63% to $44.27 per barrel.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool and Porto advance, but Real Madrid in deep trouble

While former champions Liverpool and Porto eased to the knockout stage of the Champions League, record 13-time champion Real Madrid faces an embarrassing group-stage exit after losing 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk. Zinedine Zidanes side would hav...

Jada Pinkett Smith to Star in Netflix's 'Redd Zone'

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith is all set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama Redd Zone produced by Westbrook Studios. According to Variety, the film is based on the real story of a single mother named Tia Magee who helps her sons and t...

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening. Its been an amazing four years, Trump told the crowd, which included many Republican National Committe...

US facing historic crises again, says Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen

The United States is facing economic crises again and it is essential to move with urgency, Treasury Secretary-nominee Janet Yellen has said, warning that inaction will produce a self-reinforcing downturn causing yet more devastation. Yelle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020