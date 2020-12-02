Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank completes integration of all branches of Corporation Bank with itself

Union Bank of India has completed the IT integration after which all the branches of erstwhile Corporation Bank have come fully under its fold as part of the amalgamation exercise, the bank said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:43 IST
Union Bank completes integration of all branches of Corporation Bank with itself

Union Bank of India has completed the IT integration after which all the branches of erstwhile Corporation Bank have come fully under its fold as part of the amalgamation exercise, the bank said on Wednesday. With this IT integration, all of erstwhile Corporation Bank, including service and specialised branches, have been fully integrated with Union Bank of India (UBI), it said in a release.

All customers of erstwhile Corporation Bank have been successfully migrated to core banking solution (CBS) of Union Bank of India in a record time, it said. Along with this feat, the bank has successfully rolled out internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, IMPS, FI gateway, treasury and Swift for erstwhile Corporation Bank customers thereby enabling them to transact seamlessly across branches and delivery channels of UBI.

Earlier, the bank migrated ATM switch and ATM terminals smoothly into UBI network. Union Bank of India said the entire migration has been completed at a record time with least inconvenience to customers, without effecting any change in their account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials.  The entire migration has been executed in association with Infosys, EY, and BCG.

The bank has already accomplished administrative amalgamation process with roll-out of new organisation structure, harmonised products and processes. "We are delighted to achieve complete integration of all e-CB branches, and delivery channels. It opens huge opportunity for our customers and enhances our capability to offer innovative products and services," said Rajkiran Rai G, managing director and chief executive officer of Union Bank of India.

According to the plan, in the next phase, all branches of e-Andhra Bank shall also migrate to Finacle 10 well within the current financial year, he added. The amalgamation of Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank into Union Bank came into effect from April 1 this year.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Man stripped, paraded naked over dispute; 5 held

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stripping a man and parading him naked in a busy market here in Gujarat after he accused them of indulging in cricket-betting, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday follow...

Playing in I-League has been life-changing: Real Kashmir's Danish Farooq

Real Kashmir FC midfielder Danish Farooq feels that the experience of playing in the I-League has been life-changing. Real Kashmir FC are preparing for their third season in the I-League and Farooq will be a key player for them in the upcom...

#MeToo: "Plead truth as my defence" in defamation complaint by Akbar, Ramani tells court

Journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court on Wednesday that she pleaded truth as her defence in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by former Union minister M J Akbar. She told the court that her disclosure about alleged sexu...

Swiss plough ahead with skiing despite neighbours' fears

Swiss ski resorts are ploughing ahead with preparations for the year-end holiday season despite pressure from neighbouring Italy, France and Germany to shut until the latest coronavirus wave passes. Health Minister Alain Berset has proposed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020