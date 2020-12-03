Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITC Hotels partners with Magzter to delight guests with unlimited digital content

The 'new normal' scenario demands all of us to go touch-free and maintain social distancing in every way possible. Now that people have started making travel plans again, the hospitality industry is also quickly adapting to welcome and please the guests.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:14 IST
ITC Hotels partners with Magzter to delight guests with unlimited digital content
ITC Hotels partners with Magzter to delight guests with unlimited digital content. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 'new normal' scenario demands all of us to go touch-free and maintain social distancing in every way possible. Now that people have started making travel plans again, the hospitality industry is also quickly adapting to welcome and please the guests. In yet another pioneering initiative, ITC Hotels - the world's first and largest chain with a maximum number of LEED platinum properties, has partnered with Magzter, the world's largest digital reading destination, to offer unlimited digital magazines and newspapers across all its properties in the country.

Under this partnership, ITC Hotels & select Welcome Hotels have enabled contactless Smart Reading Zones, thereby giving unlimited FREE access to 5,000 plus popular magazines and newspapers on the Magzter app. ITC Hotels' guests can enjoy reading the magazines and newspapers on their mobile devices while they are anywhere inside the hotel premises - whether it is the room (or) the restaurants (or) the conference hall (or) the lobby (or) the spa.

This facility can be accessed by anyone entering the property, including in-house guests, customers of other services, visitors, and employees. Since the Magzter app offers hundreds of popular magazines and newspapers across 40 plus categories including automotive, business, comics, entertainment, fashion, health, lifestyle, news, politics, science, sports, technology, and travel, there is something exciting for everyone.

These magazines and newspapers also spread across 60 plus widely spoken languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Spanish. Some of the popular titles that can be read for free in these Smart Reading Zones include The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Business Standard, The New Indian Express, India Today, Filmfare, Cosmopolitan, Forbes India, National Geographic Magazine, Lonely Planet Magazine India and Tinkle.

"We have pioneered sustainable practices in hospitality. From the first chain to go single-use plastic-free, pioneering Sunya Aqua-zero mile water in glass bottles to the usage of radiation harmonisers and unique wellness concepts through our homegrown brand 'KayaKalp Spa', ITC Hotels has embedded best low contact practices in its operations. The association with Magzter is a one-of-its-kind offering by ITC Hotels. It caters to people of all age groups and with diverse interests. While businessmen can stay updated with leading business magazines and newspapers, family travelers can relax by binge-reading popular fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment magazines. Kids are sure to love reading their favorite comics in an exciting digital format too!" stated Anil Chadha, COO - ITC Hotels. "At Magzter, we always strive to provide solutions to real-world problems with our product and innovative ideas. During these unprecedented times, we're immensely pleased to partner with ITC Hotels and turn all their properties into Smart Reading Zones. We firmly believe that guests will love indulging in unlimited reading on the Magzter app even as they enjoy the world-class hospitality of ITC Hotels," stated Girish Ramdas, CEO - Magzter Inc.

To know more, please visit www.magzter.com. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The submission was made before a bench of Justices H...

8th White Page Leadership Conclave - 2020 featuring '100 Most Admired Brands 2020' and '100 Inspirational Leaders 2020', an initiative by White Page InternationalWhite Page International

- White Page International releases the research jury based listing of 100 Most Admired Brands 100 Inspirational Leaders 2020 NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- The elite list of 100 Most Admired Brands Inspirational Leaders which fe...

France's Macron to pay tribute to former president Giscard d'Estaing

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. 1900 GMT to pay tribute to former President Valery Giscard dEstaing, his office said.Giscard dEstaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise F...

Five dead as flash floods hit southern Thailand

Thailand on Thursday reported at least five deaths after flash floods caused by monsoon rains hit seven provinces in the countrys southern region. Authorities reported the deaths all took place in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, where televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020