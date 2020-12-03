Left Menu
Development News Edition

MBA graduate, Anuj Gupta's inspiring journey towards founding Mathshaala

Founded by Anuj Gupta, Mathshaala, an EdTech startup that focuses on Mathematics has signed up and trained over 50,000 students so far. Launched in the year 2010, Mathshaala is a dedicated app for learning mathematics and offers lessons to students from class 1 to class 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:17 IST
MBA graduate, Anuj Gupta's inspiring journey towards founding Mathshaala
Anuj Gupta, Founder, Mathshaala. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] December 3 (ANI/SRV Media): Founded by Anuj Gupta, Mathshaala, an EdTech startup that focuses on Mathematics has signed up and trained over 50,000 students so far. Launched in the year 2010, Mathshaala is a dedicated app for learning mathematics and offers lessons to students from class 1 to class 12. The app has been launched with an aim to empower students to view themselves as problem solvers and lay a strong foundation for their future.

The founder firmly believes that every startup comes from a deep personal experience which makes him want to bring a change to the world. Having a humble background, Gupta began his journey towards teaching more than a decade ago. He started off with teaching five students at home and now has come a long way with having trained about half a lakh students.

He launched Mathshaala in the year 2010, with a mission to enable students to fall in love with a subject that is more than a necessity in today's world. Right from data science to machine learning, mathematics is the core subject that students need to master to enter any of these fields. "I have very well been aware of the massive shift in every aspect of life because of mathematics. It makes me extremely happy to see that people are now realising the importance of the subject and I'm able to contribute my bit in the same. Math is not a boring subject and one just needs to be taught right. We, at Mathshaala, do not just prepare school students as per their school curriculum but also train them for competitive exams like Olympiads and test series, and quantitative analysis. Apart from school students, we also train students for undergrad exams like BBA and B Com, CAT, SAT, UPSC, MPSC, etc," said Anuj Gupta, Founder, Mathshaala.

Mathshaala has been witnessing maximum traction from students, especially from North East India apart from pan-India and international students. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a great surge in the ed-tech industry and Mathshaala has been inculcating the usage of various technologies to ensure better learning even during this crisis.

Technologies like whiteboard learning, recorded classroom lessons, zoom screen sharing are being used to ensure flexibility and collaborative lessons. "Students today are full of potential and pick up things much more naturally than previous generations. Empowering them to learn mathematics provides them a well-structured way to introduce them to rational thinking and problem-solving skills," said Gupta.

For more information, please visit: Mathshaala This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, for now, to contain the spread of coronavirus. The submission was made before a bench of Justices H...

8th White Page Leadership Conclave - 2020 featuring '100 Most Admired Brands 2020' and '100 Inspirational Leaders 2020', an initiative by White Page InternationalWhite Page International

- White Page International releases the research jury based listing of 100 Most Admired Brands 100 Inspirational Leaders 2020 NEW DELHI, Dec. 3, 2020 PRNewswire -- The elite list of 100 Most Admired Brands Inspirational Leaders which fe...

France's Macron to pay tribute to former president Giscard d'Estaing

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Thursday at 8 p.m. 1900 GMT to pay tribute to former President Valery Giscard dEstaing, his office said.Giscard dEstaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise F...

Five dead as flash floods hit southern Thailand

Thailand on Thursday reported at least five deaths after flash floods caused by monsoon rains hit seven provinces in the countrys southern region. Authorities reported the deaths all took place in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, where televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020