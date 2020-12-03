Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-EFL to receive 250 million pounds bailout package from Premier League

The Premier League has reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds ($336.13 million) bailout package for lower division clubs struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:16 IST
Soccer-EFL to receive 250 million pounds bailout package from Premier League
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

The Premier League has reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds ($336.13 million) bailout package for lower division clubs struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier League clubs gave their final approval to the agreement at a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

"A fund of 50 million pounds in the form of a grant and monitored grant payments has been agreed for League One and Two clubs," the Premier League said in a statement. "The Premier League will provide a further financial commitment to assist the EFL in securing a 200 million pounds loan facility that Championship clubs will be able to utilise interest free."

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran ready to show goodwill if US, Europe abide by nuclear deal -Zarif

Iran will fully comply with a 2015 deal aimed at preventing it from developing nuclear weapons if both the United States and Europe honour their original commitments, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.U.S. Presi...

Six killed in building collapse in northern Egypt

At least six people died when an old four-storey building collapsed in the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt, local officials said on Thursday. Authorities had issued several restoration orders for the old building, which collaps...

German firms should expect less generous coronavirus aid from January - state premiers

German companies affected by a decision to extend a partial lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic should expect less generous state aid from January onwards, conservative state premiers said on Thursday. Chancellor Angela Merkel and state ...

GFP demands Old Goa be declared heritage zone

The Goa Forward Party on Thursday demanded that Old Goa, an area which is home to UNESCO- notified monuments, be declared a heritage zone. GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the party has decided to take up the initiative and will not rest t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020