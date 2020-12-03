Soccer-EFL to receive 250 million pounds bailout package from Premier League

The Premier League has reached an agreement with the English Football League (EFL) to provide a 250 million pounds ($336.13 million) bailout package for lower division clubs struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier League clubs gave their final approval to the agreement at a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

"A fund of 50 million pounds in the form of a grant and monitored grant payments has been agreed for League One and Two clubs," the Premier League said in a statement. "The Premier League will provide a further financial commitment to assist the EFL in securing a 200 million pounds loan facility that Championship clubs will be able to utilise interest free."