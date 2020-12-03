Left Menu
Development News Edition

England announces new quarantine exemptions for "high-value" business travellers

"Certain performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists, and recently signed elite sportspersons will also be exempt, subject to specific criteria being met." In a more detailed statement, the Department for Transport said that the high-value business exemption would apply to people undertaking specific business activity which would deliver a significant benefit to the UK economy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 23:46 IST
England announces new quarantine exemptions for "high-value" business travellers
Representative image

England announced new quarantine exemptions for "high-value" business travellers, performing arts professionals, journalists and certain others, meaning that if they meet certain conditions they will not have to self-isolate on arrival in the country.

The exemptions will take effect from 4 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Dec. 5. As things stand, all passengers arriving in England from abroad are required to self-isolate for 14 days, unless they are coming from a country included on a safe travel list available on the UK government website (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors).

"From 4am on Sat 5th Dec high-value business travellers will no longer need to self-isolate when returning to ENGLAND from a country NOT in a travel corridor, allowing more travel to support the economy and jobs. Conditions apply," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter. "Certain performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists, and recently signed elite sportspersons will also be exempt, subject to specific criteria being met."

In a more detailed statement, the Department for Transport said that the high-value business exemption would apply to people undertaking specific business activity which would deliver a significant benefit to the UK economy. That includes activity that creates or preserves 50 or more UK jobs, it said. People will only be exempt when undertaking the specific business activity and will only be able to meet with others as required by that specific activity.

"Exemptions will also come into force at the same time for domestic and international performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists, and recently signed elite sportspersons, ensuring that industries which require specific, high talent individuals who rely on international connections can continue to complete their work," the ministry said. It said further information would be available on the government website when the exemptions came into force.

The government had previously announced that the quarantine rules would change for all passengers on Dec. 15, in that people would have the option of taking a COVID-19 test after five days of self-isolation. If the result was negative, people would then be released from self-isolation.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Boeing's updated 737 MAX completes first flight with media onboard

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, Russia agree to nudge up oil output gradually from Jan

OPEC and a group of allied countries including Russia have agreed to increase their oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from JanuaryAlexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia, announced the decision on Thursday after long talks ...

J-K BJP expels 10 members for anti-party activities

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday expelled 10 members for anti-party activities after eight of them contested the District Development Council DCC polls and the panchayat by-elections in the union territory against the partys official c...

COVID-19 recovery focus of UN General Assembly special session

Today marks an overdue and much needed moment of reckoning. None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come, said Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, speaking at the opening of the two-day gathering. We are working for...

Odisha's fish production may rise by 1.24 tonne through cage culture: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that fish production in the state can be increased by over 1.24 lakh tonne annually through cage culture, which is being promoted in a big way. The cage fish culture will also play a sig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020