Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' stir: Protesters continue to camp at Delhi borders amid heavy police deployment

People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," they said in a tweet. Since the Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 is closed for traffic due to the protests, the police advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi to use the Apsara or Bhopra borders or the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) expressway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:39 IST
Farmers' stir: Protesters continue to camp at Delhi borders amid heavy police deployment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With the protesting farmers sticking to their demand for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws, thousands remained at the national capital's border points on Friday amid heavy police deployment. Representative groups of agitating farmers will meet later in the day to discuss the future course of action after talks between them and three union ministers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday.

Protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh have blocked National Highway-9 near the UP Gate while those from Punjab and Haryana are staying put at other border points leading to Delhi. Another round of discussions between the farmer unions and Centre is slated for Saturday.

Security personnel at border points - Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur - stand guard, as the ongoing protests entered their ninth day on Friday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police suggested alternative routes to commuters entering or exiting the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to twitter to inform commuters about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders. They also said that National Highway-44 was closed on both sides. They instructed commuters to take alternative routes via National Highway-8, Bhopra, Apsara border, and Peripheral expressway.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. According to the police, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for any traffic movement while Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers, it said.

However, if anyone needs to commute towards Harayana, they can go via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the police said. "The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," they said in a tweet.

Since the Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 is closed for traffic due to the protests, the police advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi to use the Apsara or Bhopra borders or the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) expressway. The protesters had on Wednesday threatened to block other roads of Delhi in the coming days if the new agriculture laws were not scrapped soon.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Fortune or foresight? AstraZeneca and Oxford's stories clash on COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have given conflicting accounts of how they came upon the most effective dosing pattern for their COVID-19 vaccine, a rare instance of public dissension between major institutions collaborating on a pivotal...

Met dept withdraws red alert for 7 Ker districts as cyclone Burevi weakens

In a relief to Kerala, the Met department has withdrawn the red alert issued for cyclone Burevi and rains in the seven southernmost districts of the state as thedeep depression was likely to weaken further into a depression. The India Met...

Highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement

Following are the highlights of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das statement and resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee MPC Benchmark rate kept unchanged for third time in a row at 4 pc Indian economy expected to contract 7.5 pc this fiscal...

Low-dose CT for lung cancer screening: Benefit outweighs potential harm

According to a recent study, for heavy smokers, lung cancer screening using low-dose computed tomography low-dose CT, LDCT offers more benefit than harm. The procedure can save a number of people from dying of lung cancer for some of them, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020