ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education gets awarded as India's Most Admirable Education Brand 2020

India's leading university in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurial spirit, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) awarded as India's Most Admirable Education Brand for offering high-quality education, holistic development, and progressive opportunities to students. ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education (IFHE) - NAAC accredited with A+ Grade

Founded as a deemed to be University established under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, the ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education has turned into one of India's leading institutions for providing high-quality education. Owing to its exceptional grade facilities and teaching standards, it has been accredited by NAAC with an A+ grade and an impressive score of 3.4 out of 4. Student Centric Learning: With all the advantages that IFHE offers, there is a reason why it has emerged as one of the most comprehensive student-centric learning centres. From the curriculum to the campus, faculty, internships, accreditation, and validation from the national bodies, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) is designed to add important value to the lives of students in an integrated way. It focuses on offering comprehensive knowledge, first-hand experience, and a positive set of skills to the students with the rigorous overall development that it offers to the students.

Constituents of IFHE: IFHE has four important constituents called the ICFAI Business School, ICFAI Tech School, ICFAI School of Architecture, and ICFAI Law School that are in place to provide remarkable undergraduate and postgraduate and doctoral programs in Management, Science, and Technology, Law and Architecture, etc. All of these constituents offer the best of education in their respective fields. A student can choose the most suitable fit from the various courses that IFHE offers, but the commitment of the institution to offer high-quality education and training remains the same. IFHE ensures that the students can gain the knowledge, confidence, and attributes required to soar high in life. Learning Infrastructure: With a sprawling campus of over 92 acres, IFHE offers a state of the art residential space in the forms of girls and boys hostels so that students can live and learn comfortably. As a University that promises holistic development to its students, IFHE is also equipped with a wide range of indoor and outdoor sports facilities. This lets students cultivate the habit of playing sports and learning various skills like discipline, teamwork, cooperation, hard-work, etc. In addition, the classrooms and lecture theatres are designed to ensure that the learning experience becomes par excellence and effective. The classrooms are enabled with high-speed internet connectivity and audiovisual tools that make learning easy. The student library is equipped with all types of learning materials like journals, research reports, CDs, software packages ranging over multiple subjects.

Internships: As a premier education institution, IFHE ensures that all students get first-hand work experience so that their theoretical knowledge can get validated. Therefore, the internship programs offered at IFHE ensure that the students go through a significant experience that prepares them to face the challenges relevant in today's corporate world. Beyond the confines of academia, the internship programs take the responsibility of making sure that students are exposed to industrial standards. IFHE also has some of the best tie-ups with foreign universities for promoting research and academic collaboration. Over the years, several MOUs have been signed with leading institutions to meet the objective of making students equipped with skills that can prepare them for better opportunities. A Large Pool of Exceptional Quality Faculty Members: Furthermore, the campus of IFHE has a large and well-qualified pool of exceptionally capable faculty members who come from a diverse range of fields such as academic, research, and industry experience. Besides giving personal assistance to students, the faculty members serve as mentors who stay with the students as they pave the journey towards unparalleled success. The faculty members are in fact also involved in research and consultancy activities other than teaching. This gives the students much-needed confidence to reach out to the faculty members for any assistance while expecting great support in return.

Diversity on Campus: IFHE also offers multicultural growth to its students by teaching them oneness; belongingness and by providing them a platform where they can learn from each other. Students from different cultures, cities, and social backgrounds make up the student community at the IFHE. The student life at the campus is an experience of one of a kind as it involves multifaceted growth. It is a tradition at IFHE to allow the students to become an integral part of the community by encouraging them to share their beliefs and ideologies openly. It is a place where students are motivated to foster a sense of acceptance towards one another so that they can get the best of all worlds. The Brand Story acknowledges the unparalleled contribution made by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education in redefining high-quality education and doing the same with a steadfast and consistent record. "As an institution, IFHE has been setting high standards of academia in the country. The contribution of IFHE in offering an all-around growth to students is praiseworthy and stands out as a benchmark of academic training. The Brand Story is honoured to recognize IFHE with India's Most Admirable Education Brand-2020 under the category of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurial Spirit," said Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story.

