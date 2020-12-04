Left Menu
DecorTrail India Pvt Ltd launches e-commerce portal for Home Decor Products

DecorTrail has been founded by two brothers, Safa Azhar, alumni of Pennsylvania State University, USA, and Hamza Azhar, alumni of Delhi University, India; who came up with the idea for business after realising a gap in the Home Furnishing market. "We had noticed that we Indians are very enthusiastic about decorating our homes and want to leave an imprint of our personal style while pursuing this passion.

NOIDA, India, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of India's premier export houses Sidra Homestyles, specialising in exporting home furnishing products to clients in France, Holland, Spain, Italy, Germany, Sweden, UK, Latin America, USA and Canada, has now decided to focus on the domestic market with the launch of their new venture DecorTrail. DecorTrail has been founded by two brothers, Safa Azhar, alumni of Pennsylvania State University, USA, and Hamza Azhar, alumni of Delhi University, India; who came up with the idea for business after realising a gap in the Home Furnishing market.

"We had noticed that we Indians are very enthusiastic about decorating our homes and want to leave an imprint of our personal style while pursuing this passion. However, the landscape of home furnishing market in India has often priced their products in a manner that has made home fabrics out of reach for a customer coming from the middle-income segment. Thus, we wanted to make supreme quality home fabrics designed intricately for the Indian audience at an affordable price. Our focus has been on erasing price as a barrier when it comes to luxury home fabrics." - Safa & Hamza Azhar, Founders, DecorTrail. The online e-commerce portal Decotrail.com will offer an array of premium home decoration products to choose from. DecorTrail will allow people to shop from a wide range of contemporary designs in cushion covers, beddings, quilts, and other home decoration products. With an objective to offer quality products at pocket friendly prices to its patrons, DecorTrail looks all set to take on other premium Home Furnishing brands in India.

With various decor ideas, themes and recommendations available on the portal, people will be able to shop their style! Decortrail.com will provide free home delivery and easy returns across India. As a special launching offer, it will also be offering 15% discount.

