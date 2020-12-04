UK's Primark reports 430 mln stg hit to sales from autumn lockdowns

Associated British Foods said on Friday the estimated hit to sales at its Primark fashion chain from COVID-19 related store closures this autumn is about 430 million pounds ($579 million), up from a previous forecast of 375 million pounds.

The group said it still expects Primark's full year 2020-21 sales and profit to be higher than 2019-20's 362 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7428 pounds)