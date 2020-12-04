Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 28 to Rs 6,226 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for December delivery went up Rs 28, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 6,226 per quintal with an open interest of 2,845 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said. However, for January delivery, price went down Rs 38, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 6,226 per quintal with an open interest of 1,100 lots.