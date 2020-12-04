Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid tensions with China, Australian wheat exporters pull back from key market

China's wheat buyers are scrambling to source low-gluten wheat for the country's booming fancy bakery market, traders said, as exporters in key supplier Australia shy away from striking sales deals amid escalating trade tensions. The unusual move by Australian exporters to hold back from offering grain in the Chinese market comes even as the country harvests one of its largest-ever crops while demand from the world's second-biggest economy has surged.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:33 IST
Amid tensions with China, Australian wheat exporters pull back from key market

China's wheat buyers are scrambling to source low-gluten wheat for the country's booming fancy bakery market, traders said, as exporters in key supplier Australia shy away from striking sales deals amid escalating trade tensions.

The unusual move by Australian exporters to hold back from offering grain in the Chinese market comes even as the country harvests one of its largest-ever crops while demand from the world's second-biggest economy has surged. But after China blocked some imports of timber, and introduced high tariffs on wine and barley that immediately halted trade, exporters say the risk of political entanglements has simply become too high.

"Obviously China is a big market but no one in their right mind would be selling to them and putting new business into that market because of what is happening with barley and other agricultural commodities," said Brett Donoghue, export manager for New South Wales-based grain marketer Agracom. Australia's ties with top trade partner China soured in 2018 when it became the first country to publicly ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from supplying equipment for its 5G network over data security concerns.

Things have gone sharply downhill since Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus pandemic, first observed in central China late last year. Tit-for-tat diplomatic reprisals have since followed, as well as a raft of trade measures imposed by China on Australian exports.

While China has in recent years been the dominant buyer of Australian barley, it typically purchases well under 10% of Australia's wheat exports. But arrivals in the first 10 months of this year have surged to 385,259 tonnes, almost five times the level of the same period last year, amid favourable pricing and Beijing stepping up buying of grain to fulfil World Trade Organization obligations.

Australia's low-gluten wheat is ideal for producing the flour used in white, fluffy cakes that have become popular among the fast-growing Chinese middle class, traders said. Though China is the world's top wheat producer, it does not produce enough high quality low-gluten wheat to meet demand for changing tastes.

China usually buys Australian wheat in the fourth quarter for shipment in January, said a manager with a Chinese buyer who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak with media. But Beijing has already warned it would strengthen inspections on Australian wheat shipments, raising the chances that cargoes of grain could be rejected or stranded in China and prompting sellers to avoid the market.

"We bought U.S. white wheat instead, for delivery in the first quarter next year. But there aren't many other options left," said the Chinese manager. China has booked about 386,000 tonnes of American white wheat in the marketing year that started in June, the most since 2017, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

French wheat is too yellow for use in white cakes, and also pricy after demand surged for its use in animal feed in China, added the buyer. Reluctance to enter deals for Australia's wheat could also soon be felt in China itself.

"Going forward, no one in their right mind in China will buy Australian wheat," said a senior trader at a leading wheat miller in China, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media. Pre-existing deals for Australian wheat are being executed without washouts, he noted. Still, he said, "Importers have to see what is going on and toe the line."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1,850 sensitive polling booths in Kerala in local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 PTI As the crucial civic body polls are just days away in Kerala, the State Election Commission SEC has categorized 1,850 polling booths as sensitive and decided to introduce a webcasting facility to keep a watch o...

Mangaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca per qtl Old Supari Rs 37000 to Rs 39000model Rs 38000 New Supari Rs 28000 to Rs 33000 model Rs29000 Koka Rs 16000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 26000Coconut per thousand 1st qlty Rs 24000 to Rs 32000model Rs 28000 2nd qlty ...

EU official sees UK trade deal "imminent" barring last-minute glitch

A negotiated trade deal between the EU and the UK is imminent and expected before the end of the weekend, barring last-minute breakdown in talks, an official with the bloc told Reuters on Friday. The official said the EU stood firm on its s...

China's Clover says its COVID-19 vaccines trigger "strong immune responses" in early trial

Two coronavirus vaccine candidates developed by Chinas Clover Biopharmaceuticals triggered strong immune responses in an early-stage human trial and appeared to be safe, the company said on Friday. The vaccine candidates, one containing an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020