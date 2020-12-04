Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAIL crude steel output grows by 7 pc to 1.417 MT in Nov

The company further said that the sustained month on month improvement has ensured a growth of 2.7 per cent in cumulative sales for the period April-November FY21 despite the challenges posed by COVID19 in the initial months of the Financial Year which had seen considerable reduction in demand and build-up of inventory due to the lockdown. SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the countrys largest steel maker having a total installed capacity of about 21 million tonne per annum MTPA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:16 IST
SAIL crude steel output grows by 7 pc to 1.417 MT in Nov
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-run SAIL on Friday said its crude steel production rose by about 7 per cent to 1.417 million tonne (MT) during November, 2020. The company had produced 1.328 MT crude steel in November 2019, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said the performance during November is reflective of the continuous efforts being put in by the company to bounce back to pre-COVID levels coupled with the improvement in market conditions. SAIL, he said, has taken a number of initiatives towards increasing its sales in both domestic as well as exports markets. This has helped in bringing down the inventory levels as well as deleveraging the balance sheet to a large extent.

During November, the company recorded sales of 1.39 MT. The company further said that "the sustained month on month improvement has ensured a growth of 2.7 per cent in cumulative sales for the period April-November FY21 despite the challenges posed by COVID19 in the initial months of the Financial Year which had seen considerable reduction in demand and build-up of inventory due to the lockdown." SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel maker having a total installed capacity of about 21 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...

China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...

German bond yields dip before U.S. jobs data, but set for biggest weekly rise since Pfizer

German bond yields dipped modestly on Friday as markets awaited a U.S. employment report that is expected to show the worlds biggest economy added far fewer jobs in November than in the previous month. After surging earlier in the week on b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020