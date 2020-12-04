Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoorDash aims to raise $3.14 bln in much-awaited IPO

Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc said on Friday it now expects to raise up to $3.14 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) after lifting its pricing range, signaling a frenzied interest from investors. DoorDash, the biggest U.S. third-party delivery company for restaurants, plans to sell 33 million shares at between $90 and $95 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1792789/000119312520309968/d752207ds1a.htm.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:09 IST
DoorDash aims to raise $3.14 bln in much-awaited IPO

Food delivery startup DoorDash Inc said on Friday it now expects to raise up to $3.14 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) after lifting its pricing range, signaling a frenzied interest from investors.

DoorDash, the biggest U.S. third-party delivery company for restaurants, plans to sell 33 million shares at between $90 and $95 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1792789/000119312520309968/d752207ds1a.htm. It had earlier targeted a price range of between $75 and $85 per share. Founded in 2013, DoorDash is backed by the Vision Fund managed by Japanese tech giant SoftBank Group Corp, venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

Its market capitalization at the top end of the range would be around $30 billion. San Francisco-based DoorDash plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "DASH" this month. It had confidentially filed for an IPO in February.

DoorDash and rivals Uber Eats, Grubhub Inc and Postmates Inc have benefited from a surge in demand for food delivery services due to widespread COVID-19 restrictions. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CA congratulates Australian women's team on winning The Don Award

Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Friday congratulated the Australian womens team on receiving the prestigious Don Award for their performance at the ICC Womens T20 World Cup earlier this year. Arguably the highest honour in Aus...

Keyhole surgery performed on 4-month-old boy with large head

Doctors in a city hospital have saved a four-month-old baby with a large head by a path- breaking key hole endoscopic bran surgery. The premature baby with a large abnormal head and neurological deficits was referred to KMCH for expert mana...

Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Vaughan irked by India's use of concussion substitute

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan expressed displeasure after India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja,...

China says U.S. legislation targeting Chinese firms discriminatory

Chinas securities regulator said on Friday that U.S. legislation targeting U.S.-listed Chinese companies is clearly discriminatory.The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that would force Chinese firms to delist from U.S. exchanges unless ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020