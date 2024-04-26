Left Menu

Japanese Emperor Naruhito to pay state visit to UK, Buckingham Palace says

The announcement comes as the palace revealed that the 75-year-old British monarch would be returning to public-facing duties after undergoing treatment and recuperation following his cancer diagnosis in February. Charles and Camilla will host the Emperor and his wife at Buckingham Palace, the statement said, adding that no further details of the visit had been finalised to allow for possible modifications to minimise any risks to the king's recovery.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:34 IST
Japanese Emperor Naruhito to pay state visit to UK, Buckingham Palace says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako will pay a state visit to Britain in late June as guests of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. The announcement comes as the palace revealed that the 75-year-old British monarch would be returning to public-facing duties after undergoing treatment and recuperation following his cancer diagnosis in February.

Charles and Camilla will host the Emperor and his wife at Buckingham Palace, the statement said, adding that no further details of the visit had been finalised to allow for possible modifications to minimise any risks to the king's recovery. Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported last month that Naruhito and Masako would attend a luncheon with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and might visit Oxford University, where the emperor and his wife both studied before their 1993 marriage.

The imperial couple last visited Britain in 2022 to attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth. A planned trip by Charles and Camilla to Japan in 2020 had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024