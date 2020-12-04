Bus mows down waiting passengers, 3 children dead

Three children died and five others were injured when a speeding bus lost control and rammed into them when they were waiting for transport in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Friday, police said

An infant, a toddler and a 12-year-old boy died when the state-run bus ran over the passengers who were standing at a bus stop on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Thana Bhawan town, police said

Five people, including three women and two children, were injured and shifted to a hospital in a serious condition. The bus driver has been arrested, police said.