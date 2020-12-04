Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

The mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.3%, led by the real estate, technology and consumer staples sectors. Brexit trade talks are in a difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, a British minister said on Friday after London indicated the chance of a breakthrough was receding.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:39 IST
FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

London's FTSE 100 rose to a nine-month high on Friday as a jump in oil prices boosted energy stocks, while investors remained focussed on Brexit trade talks with only four weeks left for Britain's transition period out of the bloc to end.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell among the biggest gainers as major oil producers agreed to continue production cuts to overcome coronavirus-induced demand concerns. The FTSE 100 has soared 17% in the past five weeks as news that a working COVID-19 vaccine would be available before year-end sparked hopes of a swift economic recovery, but analysts have cautioned about the near-term damage to the economy from sweeping business restrictions.

Data on Thursday showed activity in the UK services sector in November suffered its first fall since June following a four-week partial lockdown across England. The mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.3%, led by the real estate, technology and consumer staples sectors.

Brexit trade talks are in a difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, a British minister said on Friday after London indicated the chance of a breakthrough was receding. "For UK stocks, it may well be that Brexit progress ignites a new bounce, but then it might do the same for sterling, dampening down enthusiasm for UK stocks at precisely the moment that they might be expected to shine," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

"At present the market just seems happy to take any deal... but even without one, the hints about carrying on negotiations in January provides hope that there won't be a cliff-edge moment to kick off 2021, just yet more interminable talking." McBride Plc jumped 7.3% after raising its full-year earnings outlook, while Housebuilder Berkeley Group shed 1.8% as it posted a fall in first-half profit.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL-League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

The National Hockey League NHL is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday. According to TSN, the league and NHL Players Association have sha...

J-K: Third phase of DDC polls register over 50 pc voter turnout

The third phase of District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday saw a voter turnout of 50.53 per cent, said State Election Commissioner KK Sharma. Stressing that a large number of people have come out to cast th...

In testing COVID times, India got record investment; world sees it as trustworthy partner: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said in the testing times of COVID-19 India got record investment, and asserted that the world sees the country as a trustworthy and promising partner. Delivering the keynote address at the IIT 2020 Gl...

Law student petitions SC for removal of protesting farmers, says they pose COVID-19 risk

A petition, filed by a law student before the Supreme Court, on Friday sought directions for immediate removal of agitating farmers from border areas of Delhi-NCR as they may pose a risk for spread of COVID-19. The petition filed by a law s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020