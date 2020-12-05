2 die as truck hits bike in UP's Jalaun

Left Menu
They were on their way to visit a relative when the truck hit them, the officer said, adding that the duo died on the spot.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, police said..

PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 05-12-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 13:11 IST
Two people died after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding truck here, police said on Saturday. The accident took place on Friday evening on the Kalpi Highway in Atta Police Station area, they said.

Islam Babu (52) and his wife Fatima (50) were from Kanpur Dehat district and not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, SHO of Atta Police Station Shiv Gopal said. They were on their way to visit a relative when the truck hit them, the officer said, adding that the duo died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, police said..

