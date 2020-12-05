Left Menu
Development News Edition

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 19:55 IST
Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce here, Kumar said there is a need to isolate the black sheep which are not complying with the norms but taking undue advantage.

"Trade (trading community) and the government have to work in a partnership. Some traders are taking undue advantage but not following the norms. This will force the government to take steps to curb the benefits extended," Kumar said. In the last two weeks, the department has detected input tax credit (ITC) fraud to the extent of Rs 10,000 crore, following which 100 people were arrested.

"There is a need to isolate the black sheep. This will help the government to grant more concessions to the trade," he said. Speaking on the GST refund, he said, "The process is fully automated. We have to ensure that no refund is given for the transactions where the government has not got any duty." The department will also have to take recourse to analytics to find out the risky traders, he added.

According to him, the trend of GST collection in October and November is "encouraging". Revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) stood at over Rs 1.04 lakh crore in November as against Rs 1.05 lakh crore collected in the previous month. This was the second straight month in the current fiscal when GST revenue has topped Rs 1 lakh crore.

"We were not expecting an early recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the industry and the trade worked hard to bring the economy back on track. In the coming months, higher revenues are expected," he said. Kumar said the department is also bringing in some more changes on the GST front such as paying duties on the invoice basis and Aadhaar registration for those seeking to join the indirect tax regime.

Small taxpayers with annual revenues of less than Rs five crore will have the option to file returns quarterly but pay the duty monthly, he said. On the customs front, Kumar said there have been instances where importers are availing of FTA (free trade agreement) benefits without being eligible for that.

"This has led to the department to do rigorous checking physically," he said. Kumar also said the entire customs department has adopted the three mantras- faceless, contactless and paperless - for purpose of ease of doing business.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neeraj Chopra and other javelin throwers begin training in Bhubaneswar

Indias top javelin throwers, including Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, on Friday began their month-long training camp at the Kalinga Stadium here. The team has shifted base from NIS Patiala, which is very cold at the peak of ...

Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament Building on Dec 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on December 10 for a new Parliament building and the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturd...

Ahmedabad registers 332 new COVID-19 cases; nine more deaths

At least 332 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while nine died of the infection in Gujarats Ahmedabad district on Saturday, an official from the state health department said. With the addition of new cases, the districts COVID- 19 ca...

Amarinder reciting BJP's script: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and accused him of reciting the BJPs script for allegedly linking farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020