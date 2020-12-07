Left Menu
Development News Edition

Edtech startup DebugsBunny raised Rs 1.4 Cr. angel funding led by India Angel Fund

DebugsBunny, the Edu-tech startup, that is making online coding classes accessible and affordable for students across age groups, today announced that it has completed a Rs 1.4 crore angel round of financing.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:19 IST
Edtech startup DebugsBunny raised Rs 1.4 Cr. angel funding led by India Angel Fund
From Left to Right - Nilesh Borole (CTO & Founder), Rahul Pawar (CMO & Founder), Ashish Bharude (Head of Dubai Operations), Sumit Singare (CEO & Founder) & Dnyaneshwar Mutkule (CFO & Founder). Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DebugsBunny, the Edu-tech startup, that is making online coding classes accessible and affordable for students across age groups, today announced that it has completed a Rs 1.4 crore angel round of financing. India Angel Fund led the investment round with participation from some individual angel investors too. The investment will help the company aggressively expand its reach as well as broaden and accelerate in Tier 2-3 cities and build a roadmap for the new markets.

"DebugsBunny's offering is well-timed with the rapidly increasing demand for online coding classes. And, I'm impressed how team is focused on Bharat and NOT just India and the way they are planning its market expansion where the major potential lies," said Rahul Narvekar and Narendra Firodia, from India Angel Funds, commenting on this funding. "Information asymmetry has been the core problem with quality education in India. Students lack the resources and knowledge of the available resources in neo-middle class families. We are trying to solve this problem by trying to reach out to every last student through our platform. Offering quality education at a very affordable cost has been our core philosophy. With the same focus and momentum, we plan to increase our student base to 1 lakh in the next six months with a major focus on Tier-2 cities," said Sumit Singare, CEO, DebugsBunny.

This Angel-funding builds on an exceptional year for DebugsBunny, which saw a rapidly growing community of students, schools, and affiliate partners. DebugsBunny courseware which is designed by alumni of IIT/IIMs has received very positive feedback from students and parents alike. In the last three months, since their inception, they have got more than 10k students and 26 schools on board. Most of their students are from tier 2 and tier 3 towns of India. With a special focus on this market, they are strengthening their foothold with their aggressive plans. The full equipped digital labs which they have set up in these places have helped them garner a good response.

"As an industry, we're just scratching the surface. 65 per cent of the Indian population live outside Tier 1 cities and 90 per cent of Indian HHs don't have a personal computer. With our inclusive approach, we are not just spreading awareness about the importance of coding as a part of early education, but we are also bridging the infrastructure gap. At present we are operating in 11 states and in next six months, we plan to operate in 26 states," said Nilesh Borole, CTO & Co-founder, DebugsBunny. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

China says firmly opposes U.S. sanctioning Chinese officials

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposing sanctions on the Chinese Communist Partys CCP United Front Work Department, the foreign ministry said on Monday. China will take the necessary and legit...

Brexit crunch time as EU and UK still divided over trade deal

Brexit hung in the balance on Monday as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences to strike a trade deal that would avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days time.As fears rose of a chaotic no-...

Arya Dhayal croons for popular composer Afzal Yusuff

Popular music composer Afzal Yusuff and vocalist Arya Dhayal, whose peppy Carnatic Western fusion numbers on social media drew praise even from Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan, have come together to record a soulful melody. Yusuff, who is ...

China stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by financials, due to worries over heightened Sino-U.S. tensions, although upbeat trade data narrowed losses. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9, to 5,022.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020