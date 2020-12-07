Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 142 to Rs 6,070 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December eased by Rs 142, or 2.29 per cent, to Rs 6,070 per quintal in 2,550 lots.

Coriander for delivery in January eased by Rs 178, or 2.82 per cent, to Rs 6,124 per quintal in 1,645 lots. Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.