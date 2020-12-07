Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 up as pound dips over no-deal Brexit fears

Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, striving to solve key sticking points in fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution. Fashion retailer Ted Baker slipped 1.5% as its half-year losses ballooned due to coronavirus-led lockdowns denting retail sales.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:43 IST
FTSE 100 up as pound dips over no-deal Brexit fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged up on Monday, as the pound dipped on fears that Britain's transition period out of the European Union would expire without the two sides agreeing on a free trade deal. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3% by 0802 GMT and was set for a sixth straight session of gains as Britain also prepared to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, dipped 0.1%, led by the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors. Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, striving to solve key sticking points in fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker slipped 1.5% as its half-year losses ballooned due to coronavirus-led lockdowns denting retail sales.

Also Read: DTC Board gives nod to procure 1,250 low-floor buses

  • READ MORE ON:
  • 250

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures slipped by Rs 4.50 to Rs 592.10 per kg on Monday as participants reduced their positions amid muted demand in domestic marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 4.50, or 0.75...

Kochhar prevails in playoff against Lahiri to win Jeev Milkha Invitational Meet

Karandeep Kochhar fashioned a remarkable come-from-behind victory at his home course, prevailing in the playoff against Anirban Lahiri at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament, that was extended by a day due to fading light, he...

Bhiwandi man held for killing teen wife after quarrel

A 20-year-old powerloom worker wasarrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly killinghis 19-year-old wife, a police official said on MondayMohammad Fazal Ansari and his wife Suraiya would havefrequent fights as he suspected her cha...

Follow norms for safe disposal of swabs used for COVID tests: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi government and others to follow all prescribed safety measures, guidelines and norms for the safe disposal of swabs used for Rapid Antigen Testing of COVID-19. A division bench of Chief Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020