CM orders Rs 15 lakh solatium to kin of policeman

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday announced a solatium of Rs 15 lakh to the family of a police constable who was killed after a cargo van rammed a barricade while he was on duty at a check post. Condoling the death of the policeman, Ayyanamurthy, Palaniswami also ordered a government job to a member of the victim's family, based on eligibility norms besides the financial assistance.

In an official release here, the Chief Minister said he has directed authorities to ensure appropriate, high standard medical care to police inspector Anandan who sustained injuries. On Sunday, when a police team was engaged in vehicle checking at a check post on the Bengaluru-Chennai national highway in Ranipet district, a cargo van, bound for Chennai hit the iron barricade.

The constable, who stood close to the barricade died on the way to the hospital and the inspector, who was nearby, was injured.