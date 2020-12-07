Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

The partnership will help Indosat rapidly enhance its customer first marketing capabilities through Comvivas AI based advanced analytics and marketing automation solution, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:00 IST
Business briefs

Mobility solutions provider Comviva on Monday said it has partnered with Indonesian mobile operator Indosat Ooredoo. The partnership will help Indosat rapidly enhance its customer first marketing capabilities through Comviva's AI based advanced analytics and marketing automation solution, a statement said. The MobiLytix Real Time Marketing platform will deliver contextual, in-the-moment, omni-channel marketing initiatives to enhance customer lifetime value in the hypercompetitive market, it added.

**** TCS helps Extreme Networks adopt subscription-based service model * IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has helped Extreme Networks to adopt a flexible consumption-as-a-service subscription model. TCS was chosen as a strategic partner by Extreme Networks in their digital transformation journey.

"The transformation required changes in processes and underlying systems across the customer engagement lifecycle, including offer creation to marketing, sales, fulfillment, and renewals. In addition to these changes, new capabilities like subscription billing, and new business performance metrics were also introduced," a statement said. **** LTI partners Abu Dhabi-based Injazat *Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with UAE-based Injazat.

The new service delivery model implemented in partnership with LTI, will provide Injazat's customers with a hybrid of delivery approaches including onshore, best-shore, and cloud, and will further advance Injazat's wider digital delivery ecosystem, a statement said. The partnership builds on the ongoing relationship between the two companies and consolidates Injazat's position as the premier multi-cloud service provider in the region, with its InCloud offering, it added. PTI SR SHW SHW

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde takes over as CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd CDEL said on Monday that Malavika Hegde, the wife of its late founder V G Siddhartha, has been appointed as the companys Chief Executive Officer. Siddharthas sudden demise had shaken the business world last year. ...

Manchester bomber's brother admits "full part" in planning attack, UK inquiry told

The brother of a man who detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester more than three years ago has admitted to playing a full part in planning the attack, an inquiry was told on Monday. ...

More than 50 Indian Businesses Set to Enter Nepal through Franchisees

New Delhi India, December 7 ANINewsVoir The 2nd Nepal-India Franchise Expo, summit and awards were successfully held from Nov 2-4 2020, through customised 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform. The Expo that saw several new Indian brands ...

1mg Gears up to Fight Second COVID-19 Wave

New Delhi India, December 7 ANIBusinessWire India Taking the surging COVID-19 cases in account, 1mg.com- Indias leading digital healthcare platform is gearing up to tackle the spread by providing a gamut of COVID-19 tests at home such as CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020