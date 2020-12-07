Mobility solutions provider Comviva on Monday said it has partnered with Indonesian mobile operator Indosat Ooredoo. The partnership will help Indosat rapidly enhance its customer first marketing capabilities through Comviva's AI based advanced analytics and marketing automation solution, a statement said. The MobiLytix Real Time Marketing platform will deliver contextual, in-the-moment, omni-channel marketing initiatives to enhance customer lifetime value in the hypercompetitive market, it added.

**** TCS helps Extreme Networks adopt subscription-based service model * IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has helped Extreme Networks to adopt a flexible consumption-as-a-service subscription model. TCS was chosen as a strategic partner by Extreme Networks in their digital transformation journey.

"The transformation required changes in processes and underlying systems across the customer engagement lifecycle, including offer creation to marketing, sales, fulfillment, and renewals. In addition to these changes, new capabilities like subscription billing, and new business performance metrics were also introduced," a statement said. **** LTI partners Abu Dhabi-based Injazat *Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with UAE-based Injazat.

The new service delivery model implemented in partnership with LTI, will provide Injazat's customers with a hybrid of delivery approaches including onshore, best-shore, and cloud, and will further advance Injazat's wider digital delivery ecosystem, a statement said. The partnership builds on the ongoing relationship between the two companies and consolidates Injazat's position as the premier multi-cloud service provider in the region, with its InCloud offering, it added.