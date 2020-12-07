Buses, essential item transport to ply during 'Bharat bandh'

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will ply as scheduled during Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh' called by various outfits to protest against the Centre's farm laws, a senior official of the state-run undertaking said. MSRTC managing director Shekhar Channe told PTI the buses will ply unless there are law and order problems due to the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the All India Motor Transport Congress, an apex body of trucker outfits, said it would "join the Bharat bandh and suspend their operations on December 8". "Transportation of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and fruits have been excluded from the bandh," said Daya Natkar, secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Tankers Vahatuk Sangh.

Veteran taxi union leader AL Qaudros said taxis would ply in the metropolis as the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown had already hit the sector severely..