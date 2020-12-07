Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buses, essential item transport to ply during 'Bharat bandh'

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC buses will ply as scheduled during Tuesdays Bharat bandh called by various outfits to protest against the Centres farm laws, a senior official of the state-run undertaking said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:48 IST
Buses, essential item transport to ply during 'Bharat bandh'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will ply as scheduled during Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh' called by various outfits to protest against the Centre's farm laws, a senior official of the state-run undertaking said. MSRTC managing director Shekhar Channe told PTI the buses will ply unless there are law and order problems due to the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the All India Motor Transport Congress, an apex body of trucker outfits, said it would "join the Bharat bandh and suspend their operations on December 8". "Transportation of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and fruits have been excluded from the bandh," said Daya Natkar, secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Tankers Vahatuk Sangh.

Veteran taxi union leader AL Qaudros said taxis would ply in the metropolis as the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown had already hit the sector severely..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: SC East Bengal have to avoid making errors and keep spirits high, says Maghoma

With three defeats in three games, SC East Bengal are the only side that is yet to open their account in Indian Super League ISL 2020-21. In order to start winning games and amassing points in the tournament, SC East Bengals Jacques Maghoma...

Iran reports 10,827 new Covid-19 cases, 1,051,374 in total

Tehran Iran, December 07 ANIXinhua Iran reported on Monday 10,827 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,051,374 in the country. Of the newly infected, 1,691 were hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of Ir...

UN declares 'Invest India' winner of Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development UNCTAD has declared Invest India as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.The award ...

Bird flu detected at chicken farm in Japan's Hiroshima

Bird flu has been detected at a chicken farm in Hiroshima prefecture, The Japan Times reported citing local government officials on Monday. The authorities ordered culled down 134,000 chickens at the site and other affiliated farms.The H5 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020