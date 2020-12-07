Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canara Bank sets floor price of Rs 103.50 per share for QIP

The bank had received shareholders nod in its annual general meeting, held in August, for raising up to Rs 2,000 crore by way of QIP.The sub-committee of the board -- Capital Planning Process of the bank, at its meeting held on December 7, authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price of Rs 103.50 per equity share, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:31 IST
Canara Bank sets floor price of Rs 103.50 per share for QIP

Canara Bank on Monday said it has set a floor price of Rs 103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The bank had received shareholders' nod in its annual general meeting, held in August, for raising up to Rs 2,000 crore by way of QIP.

The sub-committee of the board -- Capital Planning Process of the bank, at its meeting held on December 7, authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price of Rs 103.50 per equity share, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing. "A meeting of the sub-committee of the board-Capital Planning Process of board of directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares as well as the number of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP," the bank said.

Shares of Canara Bank on Monday closed higher than its QIP floor price at Rs 117.55 apiece on the BSE, up 5.62 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ramos and Carvajal bolster Madrid defence for Champions League decider

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and right back Dani Carvajal have returned to training to boost Zinedine Zidanes side for Wednesdays game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach, when their Champions League fate will be on the line. Ramos, wh...

Olympics-Tokyo-bound athletes to have short stay in Japan-IOC

Athletes competing at next years Tokyo Olympics will have a shorter than usual stay at the worlds biggest multi-sports event due to tight COVID-19 health protocols, the International Olympic Committee said.IOC President Thomas Bach urged na...

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 to remain closed on Tuesday: Delhi Traffic Police

Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu borders and NH-44 will remain closed on Tuesday due to the farmer protests, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police DTP tweeted, Traffic Alert Tikri, Jharoda and Dhansa Borders are closed...

Greece to keep schools, restaurants shut until after Christmas

Greece said on Monday that it will not re-open schools, restaurants and courts until Jan. 7, effectively extending most of the restrictions the country imposed last month to contain the spread of coronavirus.Greece had to enforce a nationwi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020