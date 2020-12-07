Left Menu
UK and EU leaders take break from Brexit deal phone call

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:18 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday took a break from a discussion on striking a post-Brexit deal, an EU official said.

The call between the two leaders, which follows an inconclusive one on Saturday, was scheduled to start at around 1600 GMT and about 90 minutes after that time the official said they were taking a break.

The official said it was not clear when they would resume their discussion.

