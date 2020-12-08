Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says faces daily threat as U.S. notifies of new arms sale

Taiwan's government has moved to reassure its people that the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, will not lessen U.S. backing for the island. Speaking at the same forum, Kurt Campbell, a former U.S. official who has advised Biden, said there was strong bipartisan support for Taiwan.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 08-12-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 07:55 IST
Taiwan says faces daily threat as U.S. notifies of new arms sale

Taiwan faces military threats on a daily basis from "authoritarian forces", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, as the United States announced a new $280 million arms sale package to the Chinese-claimed island, the sixth this year. The outgoing Trump administration has ramped up support for the democratic island, with 11 arms sale packages in total, and on Monday the U.S. government notified Congress of the sale of a new Field Information Communications System.

Such sales have riled China, adding to existing tension between Beijing and Washington, with China placing sanctions on U.S. companies involved and stepping up its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air force missions. Speaking at a security forum in Taipei, Tsai noted the threats in the region, including the "increasingly militarised" South China Sea, which China claims large parts of and where it has built artificial islands with air and naval facilities.

"Authoritarian forces consistently attempt to violate the existing norms-based order," Tsai said. "Taiwan has been at the receiving end of such military threats on a daily basis." Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the latest weapons sale demonstrated that the U.S. commitment to helping strengthen the island's defence capabilities remained unchanged.

"Taiwan and the United States will continue to consolidate their security partnership to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," it added. Taiwan's government has moved to reassure its people that the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, will not lessen U.S. backing for the island.

Speaking at the same forum, Kurt Campbell, a former U.S. official who has advised Biden, said there was strong bipartisan support for Taiwan. "There is a broad group of people across the political aisle that understand the profound strategic significance and our strategic interests in maintaining a strong relationship with Taiwan," said Campbell, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US troop pullouts in Mideast raise fears of Iranian attacks

As the Pentagon pulls troops out of the Middle East in the coming weeks, under orders from President Donald Trump, US military leaders are working to find other ways to deter potential attacks by Iran and its proxies, and to counter argumen...

Siddaramaiah demands Karnataka CM to provide relief to flood-affected people

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has accused the Central government of step-motherly treatment to Karnataka and lashed out at BJP government in Karnataka for not providing relief to flood-affected people. Karnataka BJP ...

ATK Mohun Bagan playing counter-attacking football is 'fantastic lie', says Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas has said that he does not believe his side plays a counter-attacking style of football and termed it as a fantastic lie. Habas remarks came as ATK Mohun Bagan was defeated 2-1 by Jamshedpur FC in the...

Several US lawmakers voice support for agitating farmers in India

Several US lawmakers have voiced their support for farmers agitating in India against the new farm laws and urged that they be allowed to protest peacefully. India has called the remarks by foreign leaders on protests by farmers as ill-info...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020