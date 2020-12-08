Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANAROCK Enables 18 Acre Prime Land Sale in Bengaluru's Whitefield

1600-unit housing project over 2.4 million sft Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Leading independent real estate consultancy ANAROCK has announced the successful culmination of a major land deal in Whitefield - Bengalurus most prominent ITITeS hub.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:27 IST
ANAROCK Enables 18 Acre Prime Land Sale in Bengaluru's Whitefield

Godrej Properties to develop approx. 1600-unit housing project over 2.4 million sft Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Leading independent real estate consultancy ANAROCK has announced the successful culmination of a major land deal in Whitefield - Bengaluru's most prominent IT/ITeS hub. ANAROCK represented both the buyers (Godrej Properties) and the sellers in this outright land acquisition of 18 acres of prime land which Godrej Properties will develop into a mid-range residential township. Ritesh Srivastava, SVP - Land Services, ANAROCK Property Consultants says, ''The timing for this plot's acquisition for residential development is impeccable, considering the massive demand for quality housing in Bengaluru post the lockdowns. Of the total 15,020 homes launched in Bengaluru in 2020 till September, branded developers like Godrej Properties accounted for a massive 63% share. This clearly indicates that homebuyers in India's Silicon Valley are focused on quality and execution certainty. The current interest rate cycle is also turning favourable for the housing sector, wherein more and more organized realty players are expected to acquire land in prime residential corridors in the coming months.'' Over the last decade, Whitefield’s skyline has metamorphosed significantly into tall skyscrapers and big residential communities. The housing demand in this region is primarily driven by the IT professionals working in nearby office complexes. Whitefield’s residential real estate growth has also benefitted from the saturation of core areas of the city, significant rise in IT/ITeS and retail spaces in and around the locality, availability of land parcels for large-scale developments and the presence of excellent physical infrastructure. The superlative connectivity to the central business district, the upcoming metro corridor from Byappanahalli to Kadugodi under the phase-II of Namma Metro, and the proposed eight-lane peripheral road that connects Whitefield to other arterial roads of the city enhances the real estate potential of this region. Overall, Whitefield has earned its label ‘the jewel of the eastern suburbs’.

Whitefield also provides easy access to all social infrastructure facilities including schools and colleges, shopping malls as well as hospitals. Land prices here have appreciated considerably in recent times on the back of surging demand for housing options in areas in and around Whitefield. The new project, which is slated to be completed in the next 5-6 years, will deliver approx. 1,600 units spread over 2.4 million sft.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid protest and bandh, 32-year-old farmer found dead at Tikri border

A 32-year-old farmer from Haryanas Sonipat was found dead at Tikri border here on Tuesday, on a day the farmers protest in and around Delhi entered 13th day with a Bharat bandh called by them. The farmer has been identified as Ajay Moor, a ...

Arms deal corruption case postponed against South African ex-president Zuma

The corruption case against South Africas former president, Jacob Zuma, and French arms dealer Thales related to a 2 billion arms deal has been provisionally postponed to Feb. 23 next year, the Pietermaritzburg High Court said on Friday. It...

Humanity most important:HC on jailed activist's 'stolen' specs

Observing that humanity is most important, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday referred to alleged theft of activist Gautam Navlakhas spectacles inside Taloja prison and called for the need to conduct a workshop for jail officials to sensitise...

Indonesia's Bio Farma says interim data for Sinovac vaccine shows up to 97% efficacy

Indonesias state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said on Tuesday that interim data on trials it was conducting on vaccines produced by the Chinese company Sinovac showed up to 97 efficacy.Our clinical trial team found, within one mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020