Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Aluminium prices on Tuesday softened by 0.54 per cent to Rs 164.30 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December contracts eased by 90 paise, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 164.30 per kg in a business turnover of 820 lots

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.