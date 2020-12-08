Left Menu
Development News Edition

China condemns new US Hong Kong sanctions, Taiwan arms sale

The US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by the Trump administration to put in place high-pressure tactics toward Beijing that could make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to steady relations.The Cabinets office for Hong Kong affairs expressed strong outrage and condemnation over the sanctions levelled against 14 members of the standing committee of Chinas legislature, which passed a sweeping Hong Kong National Security Law earlier this year.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:08 IST
China condemns new US Hong Kong sanctions, Taiwan arms sale

China on Tuesday lashed out at the US over new sanctions against Chinese officials and the sale of more military equipment to Taiwan. The US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by the Trump administration to put in place high-pressure tactics toward Beijing that could make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to steady relations.

The Cabinet's office for Hong Kong affairs expressed “strong outrage and condemnation” over the sanctions levelled against 14 members of the standing committee of China's legislature, which passed a sweeping Hong Kong National Security Law earlier this year. Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, meanwhile, demanded the U.S. cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan and said China would make a “proper and necessary response.” The State Department on Monday said it added 14 members of the Chinese legislature's standing committee to the list of officials banned from traveling to the U.S. or having access to the U.S. financial system over the crackdown on civil rights in Hong Kong.

It also announced the approval of a $280 million sale of advanced military communications equipment to Taiwan. President Donald Trump's administration has incensed Beijing with 11 separate arms sales and closer military and political ties with the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.

China has stepped up military flights near the island and pledged to punish U.S. companies involved in the arms deals in response. Taiwan's government welcomed the announcement, saying it showed Washington was honoring its commitment to help strengthen the island's defenses.

“Taiwan has been at the receiving end of such military threats on a daily basis,” President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters Tuesday. “Only through engagement and by working together can we tackle the threats and challenges that beset our region and the world.” The U.S. earlier imposed sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials over the passage of the National Security Law, which is seen as rolling back civil liberties in the territory, as well as over abuses against Muslim minority groups in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. This year it forced the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston and last week cut the duration of U.S. visas for members of the ruling Communist Party and their family members from 10 years to one month.

The Trump administration appears to be using Taiwan, Hong Kong and other issues to heighten the level of confrontation in China-U.S. relations, said Su Hao, professor of international relations at China Foreign Affairs University. “Trump would like to see a formation of a solidified structure of China-U.S. relations that will make it difficult for Biden to make changes,” Su said.

Trump may view the increased toughness toward China as a legacy of his time in office, said Diao Daming, associate professor in the School of International Studies at Beijing's Renmin University. “This is hurting bilateral relations, harming the interests of the countries and their citizens, and failing to meet the expectations of international society,” Diao said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Nishimura wants economy back at pre-coronavirus level by Q1 2022

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday he wanted to bring the economy back to pre-coronavirus levels by January-March 2022.Nishimura told reporters he hoped Japans new economic package would help boost private demand-...

Mixed response to 'Bharat Bandh' in Uttarakhand

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the agri laws evoked a mixed response in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, with little effect seen in the hill districts of Chamoli, Pauri, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag while the border district of Pitho...

UNICEF urges govt to prioritize reopening schools, take actions against transmission

The number of schoolchildren affected by COVID-19-related school closures soared by 38 percent in November, placing significant strain on the learning progress and well-being of an additional 90 million students globally.According to data c...

Oppn leaders have consciously decided to stay away from protest sites: Left leaders

Opposition party leaders have taken a conscious decision to stay away from protest sites, Left leaders said on Tuesday as they extended their support to farmer groups who have called a nationwide bandh against the farm laws. The government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020