Cliffton Valley -Shimla- Experience urban amenities surrounded by serene mountains

An up and coming project situated in Panthagati , Shimla , Cliffton Valley - Shimla aims to provide the best of both worlds having a touch of both modern and traditional living.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:07 IST
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV Media): An up and coming project situated in Panthagati , Shimla , Cliffton Valley - Shimla aims to provide the best of both worlds having a touch of both modern and traditional living. This mega project on the Panthaghati Cliff is set to include 120 flats ranging from 1 BHK- 3 BHK along with the option of studio apartments. The project has plans to become the most prestigious residential address in the uphills of Cliffton Valley.

With a vision in mind to produce the perfect blend of modern and traditional, the team of experienced engineers and architects, under the guidance of Meghraj Garg ( Chairman), have come up with an address everyone would want to associate with. The project aims to provide a mix of both, raw surroundings of Shimla and the luxurious lifestyle of cities. Located in the heart of Himachal Pradesh, a beautiful view is just a window away. "Cliffton Valley -Shimla provides state-of-the-art amenities such as a Spa and TV room, rooftop gym, yoga room, and a kids play area. These amenities are paired with elegant furnishing in the house. The apartments come with a modular kitchen with a granite top, safe and secure wiring with a protective MCB, and a classic Italian Marble flooring. Fret not, the engineers have used earthquake resistant RCC framed construction in order to maximize and ensure the safety of the residents. Security is of utmost importance at Cliffton Valley, with 24x7 vigilance to keep the residents secure" said Sudarshan Singla, (Director), while commenting on this.

This luxurious yet humble abode is the mastermind of Dr Ar. Gomez Javier Pioz, a highly influential and accomplished architect with decades of experience in designing dream homes. He has mastered the technique of bringing nature into architectural and urban design, which is commonly called as bionic architecture. The same has been applied to Cliffton Valley -Shimlato makes it truly breathtaking. Pioz works with an incredible team of architects and engineers with the same vision to create a prime residence. The apartments provide stunning views of the beautiful surroundings, guaranteed to instil calmness and rejuvenation to the homeowners. A must have for anyone who loves to relax in their homes or for those who enjoy the thrill of wandering in the mountains. Cliffton Valley -Shimla has a calling for everyone and leaves everyone in awe of its beauty. The apartments have a variety of options catering to all budget requirements.

To know more about your dream home, visit : Cliffton Valley This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

