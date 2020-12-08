Membership programme to cover all company customers: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said it has expanded its membership programme to all existing customers in the country. Launched in August this year, the Hyundai Mobility Membership initiative until now covered only new car buyers.

''Over one lakh customers have registered on the Hyundai Mobility Membership App since its launch in August 2020, and with the phase two of the initiative, we aim to elevate every customer's retail experience,'' HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement. In August, the company tied up with 21 brands across lifestyle, travel, education, car accessories, among others.

In the second phase, the automaker said it has added new partners like Biotique, Croma, Cure Fit, Ferns n Petals, Manipal Hospitals, Mylescars, The Man Company, VLCC and Yatra..