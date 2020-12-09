Left Menu
Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:43 IST
Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Nickel prices rose 0.4 per cent to Rs 1,234.60 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday, as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the December delivery gained Rs 4.90, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 1,234.60 per kg in a business turnover of 2,012 lots

Rise in demand in the spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

