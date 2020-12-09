Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit after fresh infections boost demand

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp posted on Wednesday a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, after new waves of coronavirus infections in recent months boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:17 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit after fresh infections boost demand
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@topglovecorp)

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp posted on Wednesday a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, after new waves of coronavirus infections in recent months boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices. Net profit for the September-November period grew 2,030% to 2.38 billion ringgit ($585.49 million) from 111.4 million ringgit a year ago. Revenue rose 294% to 4.76 billion ringgit, the world's largest rubber glove maker said.

The performance, a second straight record quarterly profit, was slightly below the 2.48 billion ringgit estimate by one analyst polled by Refinitiv, but exceeds profits for the entire 2020 financial year. "New highs seem to be the new normal for Top Glove," Executive Director Lim Cheong Guan told reporters on an earnings call, adding that demand was expected to keep growing.

"We do foresee that there is still shortage of gloves in the next three years," he added. "The potential increase in demand is mainly because current stockpiles of gloves are at critically low levels at customers' warehouses." The company estimates glove demand will grow by 20% this year, 25% next year and 15% after the pandemic.

Delivery times have surged on the strong demand and now stand at 510 days for nitrile gloves, the company said. Managing Director Lee Kim Meow said on the call that Top Glove was in the final leg of talks with U.S. customs authorities, who banned products from two units in July over accusations of the use of forced labour.

"We foresee that we are closer to the tail end," he said. The United States banned the Top Glove products after it found evidence of forced labour practices, including debt bondage.

Top Glove had been working to resolve the issues, including agreeing to pay recruitment fees for its migrant workers and providing them better accommodation. Top Glove shut some of its factories in Malaysia in phases last month after an outbreak in which more than 5,000 workers tested positive.

The cluster became Malaysia's largest, prompting authorities to inspect housing facilities for the firm's workers. The company said the temporary closures would affect sales and production by 4% this financial year, but it expects to resume full operations within two to three weeks.

Top Glove saw fewer than 3% of orders cancelled over the closures, which it attributed mainly to some customers declining to wait for the gloves, as well as higher pricing. The company said it was still working on a plan to list in Hong Kong next year that was first announced in September.

Shares of the firm fell 3.5% on Wednesday, but have climbed 337% since the start of the year.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU-wide ban would save nature from 500,000 tonnes of microplastics - agency

Banning the use of microplastics in products such as cosmetics and detergents across the European Union would prevent 500,000 tonnes of microplastics from polluting the environment over 20 years, the EU Chemicals Agency ECHA said on Wednesd...

UK-EU agree trusted trader scheme for N.Ireland - RTE

Britain and the European Union have agreed a trusted trader scheme to operate on the border of Northern Ireland that will ease the movement of goods after Jan. 1, Irelands state broadcaster RTE said on Wednesday.RTE reporter Tony Connelly a...

NSA Ajit Doval presents President's Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day: officials.

NSA Ajit Doval presents Presidents Police Medal to 34 CBI officers on International Anti-corruption Day officials....

Uganda: UNEB secures an increase of 3.8% students for final examination

The Uganda National Examination Board UNEB has secured an increase of 3.8 of students who registered for final Examinations, said Dan Odongo, Executive Secretary of UNEB, according to a report by PML Daily.As per the statement documented e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020