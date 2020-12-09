Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI General Insurance ties up with Mahindra Insurance to make deeper inroads into tier-2, 3 cities

This association will enable the company to provide health insurance cover to a significant number of people in tier-II and III cities and generate employment, SBI General Insurance said in a release on Wednesday.Under this Sajhedaari programme, the insurer said it hopes to make a significant milestone in realising its vision to be the most-trusted general insurer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:35 IST
SBI General Insurance ties up with Mahindra Insurance to make deeper inroads into tier-2, 3 cities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

SBI General Insurance has partnered with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd (MIBL) to raise its penetration in tier-II and III cities. This association will enable the company to provide health insurance cover to a significant number of people in tier-II and III cities and generate employment, SBI General Insurance said in a release on Wednesday.

Under this 'Sajhedaari programme', the insurer said it hopes to make a significant milestone in realising its vision to be the most-trusted general insurer. SBI General is also associated with MIBL for new car, commercial vehicle, tractors and used-car insurance, it said.

In the digital space also, SBI General has partnered with PAYBIMA, a digital platform by MIBL for providing affordable insurance solutions, the insurer added. SBI General Insurance MD and CEO P C Kandpal said, ''The pandemic has brought to fore a large part of our population that do not have health insurance to finance their medical expenditures. The most pressing requirement at this moment for us is to ensure that the 'missing middle' is tapped and insured.'' This tie-up is an important enabler in the company's strategy to meet the insurance needs of the customers in tier-II and III cities, he said.

?Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd ?Managing Director Jaideep Devare said Sajhedaari programme is a socially inclusive initiative designed to identify, train and certify point of sales persons for insurance distribution, while enabling deeper insurance penetration in the country. He added, ''We are confident that through our collective efforts, we will empower people with knowledge about health policies, especially in the under-served and under-penetrated rural areas of our country.'' SBI General's gross written premium during 2019-20 stood at Rs 6,840 crore, registering a growth of 45 per cent from a year ago.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • III

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conservationists trying to save Kenyan giraffes stranded on flooding island

Conservationists are working to rescue giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Boringo in western Kenya after heavy rains led to the flooding of their rangeland habitat, threatening the animals with drowning. Relentless rains have increased ...

Cabinet clears proposed MoU between Sebi, Luxembourg's CSSF

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding MoU between markets regulator Sebi and Luxembourgs Financial and Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier CSSF. The proposed bilateral MoU would ...

Shatrugan Sinha reveals reason for not celebrating his birthday this year

Giving the news of not celebrating his 75th birthday, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday, shared a post to provide the reasons for the same. The Naseeb actor took to Instagram to post a family picture and extend his acknowledgement...

EU-wide ban would save nature from 500,000 tonnes of microplastics - agency

Banning the use of microplastics in products such as cosmetics and detergents across the European Union would prevent 500,000 tonnes of microplastics from polluting the environment over 20 years, the EU Chemicals Agency ECHA said on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020