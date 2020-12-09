Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivo targets 650 exclusive stores in India by 2021

With customer centricity at the centre of all decisions, we, at vivo India, strive to offer our customers unique retail experiences, Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement. The company plans to expand the network to over 650 exclusive stores by 2021, to offer an exclusively delightful retail experience to its customers, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:20 IST
Vivo targets 650 exclusive stores in India by 2021

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Wednesday announced opening of its 500th exclusive store in India with plans to take the total number to 650 by 2021. With these 500 exclusive stores, Vivo's network of exclusive stores is spread across more than 280 cities in India covering major tier 1, 2 and 3 cities

''We are pleased to achieve this milestone of 500 exclusive stores in India. We believe that the offline channel is preferred by customers, as they like to experience the product before making a purchase decision. With customer centricity at the centre of all decisions, we, at vivo India, strive to offer our customers unique retail experiences,'' Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement. In the ongoing calendar year, Vivo added more than 150 stores in the calendar year as part of its plans to expand its footprint in premium experiential retail in India. ''The company plans to expand the network to over 650 exclusive stores by 2021, to offer an exclusively delightful retail experience to its customers,'' the statement said. Vivo exclusive stores have multiple zones where its customers can experience live demonstration of Vivo smartphones, experience gaming, virtual reality etc. According to market research firm GFK, Vivo clocked a 28 per cent market share by volume in the Indian smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020 making it the largest brand in the country (by volume) in mainline retail. The brand also announced that it has completed six years in India.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jewellery worth crores of rupees looted at gunpoint in Darbhanga

Gold jewellery worth crores of rupees were robbed at gunpoint from a shop in Bihars Darbhanga district on Wednesday, police said. Five armed men stormed Alankar Jewellers, located in the busy Bada Bazar locality, around 10.30 am soon after ...

EIB lends €20mn loan to Evaxion’s R&D in use of AI for cancer, infectious diseases

EIB signs 20 million DKK 149 million loan agreement with Danish research and development company Evaxion Biotech AS.Evaxion will use financing for research and development into its proprietary artificial intelligence platforms used to ident...

Will not allow NRC in Bengal, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that her government will not allow implementation of National Register of Citizens NRC or National Population Register NPR in the state. Maintaining that all the residents of ...

Centre passed various laws keeping aside constitutional procedures: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted the Centre, alleging that it passed various laws keeping aside all constitutional procedures. He said those in power at the Centre are doing politics of polarisation and are promot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020