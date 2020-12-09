India presents significant opportunity for us: Epos

Left Menu
With our strong sound and innovation legacy and robust product portfolio, we are confident of delivering the power of quality audio to the modern Indian workforce across business verticals, Epos Vice President, Enterprise Solutions Asia Pacific Seah Hong Kiat said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 17:24 IST
Copenhagen-based Epos on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market with its range of audio solutions as it looks to tap into the growing demand from segments like contact centres and knowledge workers. Epos, which is part of Denmark's Demant Group, has set up an office in Bengaluru and a warehouse to start its operations in India.

''We are excited to bring Epos to India and are looking forward to play a pivotal role in developing and offering superior audio solutions to our India business partners. With our strong sound and innovation legacy and robust product portfolio, we are confident of delivering the power of quality audio to the modern Indian workforce across business verticals,'' Epos Vice President, Enterprise Solutions (Asia Pacific) Seah Hong Kiat said. He added that the company will tap into three segments - contact centres, personal communication (knowledge workers) and collaboration.

He said India presents a ''significant opportunity'' for the company that operates in more than 30 countries globally. Industry reports estimate the professional headset market to be about USD 1.6-1.8 billion in size with the Asia Pacific market contributing 15 per cent. India is estimated to account for a sizable share within the APAC region. In 2018, Demant A/S and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG had announced the end of the joint venture, Sennheiser Communications, and that the business segments would evolve in new set-ups. The business segments - Enterprise Solutions and Gaming headsets - evolved as a new independent company, EPOS, under Demant.

Alongside the introduction of a new own-branded portfolio, EPOS continues to design, manufacture and sell the current Sennheiser Communications portfolio co-branded as Epos Sennheiser. Epos' 'Adapt' and 'Expand' ranges of products feature microphones that enhance speech and eliminate background noise. The new headsets also boast a sleek design crafted in high-quality materials to ensure durability. The ergonomic designs ensure that users can rely on the headset for comfort even after hours of wearing, empowering performance whatever task they are performing, Kiat said.

The company has signed up three distributors for expanding availability of the products in the country.

