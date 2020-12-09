Left Menu
Oman to give visa-free 10-day entry to 103 countries to boost tourism

Oman will exempt nationals of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days, police said on Wednesday, in a move to support tourism and shore up its struggling economy.

Oman will exempt nationals of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days, police said on Wednesday, in a move to support tourism and shore up its struggling economy. Visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket, Royal Oman Police said on its Twitter account.

"Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the Sultanate for a period of ten days," it said. Oman last week said it would resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gulf state resumed international flights on Oct. 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter. Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, faces a widening deficit and large debt maturities in coming few years. It has recently embarked on a new fiscal plan to wean itself off its dependence on oil revenues. (Writing by Lisa Barrington, Editing by William Maclean)

